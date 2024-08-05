Tollywood actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is the elder brother of Devara actor Jr NTR, has been mentioned in a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for not paying interest on delayed tax returns. Despite his busy schedule with two upcoming films Kalyan Ram must now address this issue marking his first encounter with tax-related problems.

The CAG report on the revenue sector audit highlighted that Kalyan Ram registered under the Jubilee Hills-1 circle filed his tax returns late for the periods of July 2017 to October 2017 and February 2018 to March 2018. The returns, which were due earlier were filed in December 2017 April 2018 and July 2018 respectively. Although he paid the tax dues through the Electronic Cash Ledger he did not pay the interest amounting to Rs. 11.53 lakhs.

Upon being notified the tax department responded in April 2023 stating that Kalyan Ram was in the process of reconciling the interest calculation and would provide further information.

Meanwhile Kalyan Ram is actively working on the prequel to his successful film Bimbisara which was directed by Vasistha and another untitled project referred to as NKR21. Both films are currently in the production stage and are expected to be released next year. Bimbisara was a significant hit grossing over Rs. 60 crores worldwide boosting Kalyan Ram's career. He hopes that Bimbisara 2 will bring even greater success.

NKR21 is an action-romantic movie directed by Srinivas Pradeep Chilukuri featuring Kalyan Ram in the lead role. The film is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts. The movie is slated to release at the end of the year. The film boasts a talented technical team with Ram Prasad handling the cinematography and Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music.