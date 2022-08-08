Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara has come out with flying colors at the box office. The film, which was released on August 5, has done exceptionally well at collection centres in three days.

As per the trade reports, Bimbisara has raked in Rs 9.4 crore from the Nizam region alone. It has earned Rs 9.9 crore from Andhra while pocketing Rs 4.8 crore from Ceded. The movie has collected a total of Rs 24.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 6.66 crore in the first weekend in Andhra and Telangana regions.

It is a huge number considering that the film does not have an A-list actor in the lead.

The Telugu film has collected Rs 2.4 crore from Karnataka and around Rs 80 lakh from the rest of the country.

In the US, the movie has collected Rs 2.5 crore.

The worldwide collection of Bimbisara in the first weekend stands at Rs 29.8 crore.

On the opening day, the Telugu movie grossed Rs 9.3 crore in Andhra and Telangana. The first-day worldwide collection stood at Rs 11.5 crore. Following the good word-of-mouth, the movie added over Rs 8 crore on its second day as it collected Rs 19.9 crore in two days.

With positive reviews, the Telugu flick is expected to do well in the days to come. The trade trackers have already declared that it is heading towards earning 'blockbuster' status.

Bimbisara is a fantasy action film written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vasishta, and produced by NTR Arts. It stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj. In the film, King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5th century BCE lands in the modern-day world through time travel.