The Undertaker has asked Akshay Kumar to join him for a bout. Akshay Kumar's one of the most talked-about films, Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi, completed 25 years recently. The actor shared a meme that showed people who have defeated The Undertaker. The meme also had Akshay Kumar as one of the persons to have defeated Mark William Calaway. Reacting to it, Undertaker himself challenged Akshay Kumar for a bout.

Even though the film actually had The Deadman and not the Undertaker, the meme went viral in no time. Akshay also shared the meme and soon, the real Undertaker shot back. He wrote, "Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch!" To which, Akshay had a rather clever response. He said, "Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!"

Akshay fought Brian Lee

Brian Lee was featured in the action entertainer of the 90s. And not many know that Brian also went with the name of Undertaker for a brief while. However, the original Undertaker remained Mark William Calaway. The social media exchange left netizens in splits. Many have urged Akshay to agree to a match and many are happy with Kumar's witty response.

Trouble on the sets

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Rekha were playing the lead roles in the film. It was during this film that rumors of Rekha being close to Akshay Kumar had started doing the rounds. Raveena Tandon was allegedly dating Akshay back then. Raveena was quoted telling Rediff, "I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far."