Indians are very much obsessed with the lifestyle of Bollywood celebrities, which includes the glitz, glamor, exposure, and stardom they enjoy in their life. Apart from leading a luxurious life, there are several Bollywood stars who sacrifice their food habits and embrace regular physical exercises to stay fit and young.

Anil Kapoor

In a career that has been spanning over four decades, Anil Kapoor has never aged much. He still looks the same in the way he was in his 40s, and the 64-year-old star is posing a challenge to young stars in the industry with his charismatic looks and swag.

Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo which is being directed by Raj Mehta. This romantic drama also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Manish Paul in the lead roles.

Rekha

When it comes to aging in reverse gear, no one has done it like Rekha. The ravishing star has aged in the finest manner, and she is still considered an eternal beauty by his fans. Even at the age of 66, the starlet still continues to mesmerize everyone with her divine beauty and looks.

Akshay Kumar

90s kids will never forget that young vibrant Akshay Kumar who used to appear in the advertisement of Ruf and Tuf jeans. The interesting factor is that Akshay has never aged much since then, and he used to perform all stunts without using dupes.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming release is Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it also stars Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif in other crucial roles.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit can make anyone fall flat for her with that dazzling smile, and she is another Bollywood celebrity who is aging like wine. The epitome of quintessential Indian beauty, Madhuri Dixit can make many young actresses rethink their looks and style.

Hrithik Roshan

This list will be incomplete without Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood. Even though he is aged 47, the actor still looks like a young man in his twenties; all credit goes to his impeccable physique and dashing costume sense.