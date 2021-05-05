Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has now been permanently suspended. The move came after Kangana made some controversial remarks against the verdict of the West Bengal elections. In her tweets, Kangana allegedly urged PM Modi to show his "2000s virat roop" and "tame" Mamta Banerjee. As Twitterati called Kangana out for her hate speech, soon her account was permanently suspended.
While Kangana maintains that she has many other platforms to voice her opinions, Twitter is going berserk with the development. Kangana soon started trending but so did Hrithik Roshan! No surprises there, right?
Let's take a look at the funniest tweets on Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Jokes on Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana Ranaut has not had a cordial equation with also went crazy viral. Let's take a look.
Kangana Ranaut’s Account Suspended #कंगना_तुम_कहाँ_हो #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/GHsJdBflDC— Parul Agarwal (@ParulTried) May 4, 2021
No one— GaGaN (ਕਿਸਾਨ) (@advGaganSidhu) May 4, 2021
I said no one
But @diljitdosanjh right now#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/xmCLj1DAQo
Hrithik going to meet Jack to thank him for supending #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/dAU6vbyJ1w— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2021
#KanganaRanaut twitter account got suspended.— Turbosu Roy (@turbosu_roy) May 4, 2021
Meanwhile Hrithik to twitter CEO: pic.twitter.com/CBDpZyYH2Z
Sanjay Raut reaction after suspend#KanganaRanaut Account ??@AlkaRawat_ pic.twitter.com/Kiut5pVrk0— Alka Rawat (@AlkaRawat_) May 4, 2021
Twitter Suspended #KanganaRanaut Account— Amitabh bachpan (Parody) (@bachpanamitabh) May 4, 2021
Hrithik Roshan reaction: pic.twitter.com/if3uILurxS
Twitter Suspended #KanganaRanaut Account— Amitabh bachpan (Parody) (@bachpanamitabh) May 4, 2021
Hrithik Roshan reaction: pic.twitter.com/if3uILurxS
After Kangana's Twitter account was suspended, India's homegrown Koo app founders welcomed the actress. Kangana had once referred to Koo as her "own home" while Twitter was a "rented house".