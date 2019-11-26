A Telangana court on Tuesday, November 26, convicted a private school teacher and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his colleague by setting her ablaze over a dispute inside her home in Medipally, Rachakonda.

The accused, Challa Shiva Prasad, 30, was found guilty under IPC Section 302 (murder) by the local court for murdering a 32-year-old female colleague Sridevi on March 24, 2015. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on Challa for his crime.

FIR lodged against accused

According to the Rachakonda Commissionerate, the victim's husband, Tarala Satyanarayana had filed a case against Shiva Prasad, based on which the police had filed an FIR against the accused of murdering Sridevi. The complaint states that both Sridevi and Shiva Prasad were working as teachers at Rushi School in Uppal and there was some financial transaction happening between them over the partnership of school.

Shiva Prasad was a frequent visitor at the victim's house and they used to quarrel a lot over the school partnership. Under these circumstances, Satyanarayana had prohibited Shiva from entering their house, but he used to go there in Satyanarayana's absence.

On March 24 morning, Shiva Prasad went to Sridevi's house and started quarrelling with her over the school issue. A little later he asked her for drinking water and when the victim went into the kitchen, he latched the main door and attacked her. Shiva doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

Hearing her scream, Sridevi's neighbours Saritha and Mohammed Yaqoob along with watchman Bala Nagaiah quickly rushed to the house and broke the door open. They found Sridevi's lifeless burnt body inside the house with Shiva Prasad standing nearby.

The accused was arrested by the investigating officer and Circle Inspector of Medipally police station, Ravi Kiran Reddy and was remanded to judicial custody. After the investigation was completed, the police produced the charge sheet in the Telangana court and he was convicted guilty in the trials.