In a massive public meeting of the Congress Party on Sunday, ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi promised that if his party comes to power, senior citizens and widows will receive a monthly pension of Rs. 4,000 each, compared to Rs. 2,016 now.

Making the announcement during the 'Telangana Jana Garjana' held in the evening on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi reminded the audience of the previous declarations made by the party, such as the farmers' declaration in Warangal and the youth declaration in Hyderabad.

At the public meeting, which also marked the culmination of 1,360 km long padyatra of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, we are taking another historic step. Senior citizens and widows will be provided with Rs. 4,000 per month as their pension," he declared.

Aasara Pension Scheme

Currently, the BRS government offers Rs. 2,016 per month as pension for senior citizens and widows under the Aasara Pension Scheme.

Another pledge by Rahul Gandhi made during the meeting was that if the Congress party comes into power, they will return Podu lands to the tribal communities. He emphasized that all lands taken away from farmers and Dalits by the KCR government will be returned to them.

Rahul Gandhi welcomed former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy into the Congress party, expressing his appreciation for adopting the party's ideology. Srinivasa Reddy had recently been suspended from Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) due to anti-party activities.

The Congress leader acknowledged that Khammam is a stronghold of the Congress party, and he assured the people that the ideology of the Congress party is deeply rooted in their hearts and minds, as they have always supported the party.

Rahul Gandhi also stated that the doors of the Congress party are open for all those who left the party in the past. He emphasized that the party welcomes individuals who align with their ideology, while distancing themselves from those supporting the ideology of BJP and BRS.

He reiterated that the Congress party's ideology is centered on uniting the country, contrasting it with the ideology of hate and violence that exists on the other side. He recalled the overwhelming support received for the Congress ideology during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and vowed to prevent the spread of hate and violence.

During the same public gathering, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's 1,360 km long padyatra came to a conclusion, and Rahul Gandhi honored him for championing the causes of the people and the marginalized sections.

Praising Congress workers as the backbone of the party, he commended their steadfast loyalty even during challenging times and despite the repressive actions of the BRS.