Rahul Gandhi embarked on a visit to Manipur on Thursday, 29 June, making him the first prominent opposition leader to visit the conflict-ridden state since the escalation of clashes between the Kuki and Meitei tribes over 50 days ago. During his two-day trip, Gandhi is expected to visit relief camps and interact with affected families.

On the first day of his visit, Gandhi will stop by Greenwood Academy in Tuibong and Churachandpur Government College. Additionally, he will attend a program organized at Konjengbam and Moirang College, as reported by The Indian Express.

According to MPCC working president Kh Debabrata, Gandhi will visit Churachandpur to meet people residing in relief camps and spend time with affected families. Later, he will proceed to Moirang to engage with affected families and civil society organizations. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to meet important individuals in Imphal and visit two more relief camps, as stated by ANI.

Despite not holding a constitutional post, Gandhi's visit is seen as an effort to bring peace and demonstrate nationwide solidarity with Manipur. "He is the keeper of the country, who is going (to Manipur) to bring peace. Despite him not holding any constitutional post, he is going there to tell that the entire country is standing with Manipur," expressed Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput to PTI.

The state has witnessed considerable violence, resulting in nearly 100 fatalities and the displacement of around 35,000 individuals.

In response to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June. The ruling party emphasized its efforts to deescalate tensions during a media interaction following the meeting. However, the Congress party expressed dissatisfaction, claiming insufficient time was given to convey its viewpoints at the gathering.

