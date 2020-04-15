Ram Gopal Varma, who is bowled over by KTR aka KT Rama Rao's sense of humour, says that his nose is red with his steel hard boxing punch. He also said that he loved his government's work.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to allow home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period in West Bengal. The liquor is not allowed in any other states of India, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page on the last Friday to request the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to follow the same in those states too. He also tagged KTR and YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy in his post.

'Have a large heart like Mamata Banerjee & give us CHEERS'

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on April 10, "Humble request to #KCR @KTRTRS and @ysjagan from me, those who are bored, pulling their hair,crying like babies, joining mental hospitals and wives getting beaten by husbands in frustration ..Have a large heart like Mamata Banerjee and give us CHEERS!

TRS working president KTR is the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Industry, Commerce and Information Technology. The MLA from Siricilla in Telangana is very active on Twitter and often addresses important issues through it. In reply to Ram Gopal Varma, he gave humourous reply. He wrote, "Ramu Garu, You are talking about haircuts I presume?"

Ram Gopal Varma often talks about current affairs and tags various political leaders, but he rarely gets a reply from any of them. This is why he ignored to check the response of KTR. Two days later, he was surprised to see his reply on the same date of his post. He not only regretted missing his reply, but also lauded him for his sense of humour.

The director also said that his homour hit his nose like a steel hard boxing punch. Replying to KTR, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Sir @KTRTRS I somehow missed ur reply ..I love your sense of humour wrapped in a steel hard boxing punch ..My nose is red But I love what ur government is doing."