A 50-year old native of Telangana working in the state of Florida in the United States of America was shot dead by some unknown assailants on Tuesday, February 19.

Kotha Govardhan Reddy, who was working as a manager at a departmental store cum petrol station in Pensacola city, Florida, was killed after the miscreants open fired at the store on Tuesday night. Reddy, who hailed from Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana, had moved to the US nearly seven years ago.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm (local time) when a group of men barged into the store and in an alleged attempt of robbery, started the attack. Another employee of the store has also been reported to be injured by the attack. The assailants did not take any cash from the register after the attack.

According to the reports, the accused who shot Reddy was an African-American. Based on surveillance footage, the Pensacola police said that it has been recognised that there were three people involved in the crime. One of the criminals was masked and another wore a hoodie jacket to cover his face. The police have started the investigation and a manhunt is on.

"We got the information today morning that a masked man shot dead Govardhan when he was alone at the store and fled. As per preliminary information, the accused did not take away any cash. The motive of the killing is not known," Ramesh said based on information received from a relative staying in the US, reported News 18.

Reddy is survived by his wife and two daughters, both studying in school. His family has asked the centre to help them in bringing his mortal remains back home.