Chief Minister KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao has given a green signal for the private labs and hospital to test and treat the coronavirus-infected people in Telangana. He has also fixed prices for the test and treatments.

The number of COVID-19 infection cases has been increasing post the relaxations. Telangana Chief Minister KCR held a meeting with Health Minister Etela Rajendar and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation on Monday. He directed the officials to conduct tests of 50,000 people in 30 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts in 10 days.

The Chief Minister of Telangana also asked the officials to use the services of private labs and hospitals. He directed them to finalise the guidelines for private labs and hospitals to conduct tests and treatment of the COVID-19-infected people. The information about COVID-19 tests and treatment should be shared with the government as preventive measures.

Health Minister Etela Rajendar said the state can conduct about 7,500 tests per day and people should utilise government healthcare facilities. But the state government has allowed the private labs and hospitals after it received requests from some people. It has allowed the people to go to the private sector if they can afford the charges.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has fixed the charges for tests and treatment of the COVID-19 cases.

Here are prices of COVID-19 test and treatment in Telangana:

No Details Prices 1 Tests Rs 2,200 2 Treatment Rs 4,000 per day 3 ICU without ventilator support Rs 7,500 per day 4 ICU with ventilator support Rs 9,000 per day 5 Anti-viral injections charged separately Rs 40,000 Rs 50,000

