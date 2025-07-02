A devastating explosion at Sigachi Industries' facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, has resulted in the tragic loss of 40 lives and left 33 individuals injured. The incident, which occurred on a Monday, has raised significant concerns about industrial safety protocols. Sigachi Industries, a key player in the pharmaceutical sector, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of its team members.

"It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured," the company stated.

The company has pledged an ex gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support.

The explosion, which rocked the Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad, has prompted an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Sigachi Industries has clarified that the explosion was not caused by a reactor malfunction, as speculated by some media outlets.

"As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant, as mentioned in sections of the media," the company emphasized.

In the wake of the tragedy, the company has temporarily suspended plant operations for approximately 90 days to ensure a thorough investigation and implement necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the accident site, where rescue operations continued for the third consecutive day. He assured the public that the condition of the injured individuals undergoing treatment at various hospitals is stable. However, the minister also revealed that 11 people remain missing, and rescue teams are diligently working to clear the debris.

The incident has drawn attention from various political figures, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natrjan, who visited the accident site and met with the injured at a hospital.

Investigation and safety concerns

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has announced that the state government will ensure Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those with minor injuries, who can return to work after recovery, will be given Rs 5 lakh.

The tragedy has also sparked discussions about industrial safety standards and the need for stringent protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. Experts have raised concerns over the lack of supervision and non-adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the plant. They argue that the tragedy could have been avoided if proper safety protocols and monitoring mechanisms had been in place.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Emeritus Professor, KM Laxman Rao, emphasized the importance of establishing a scientific engineering system in chemical and pharmaceutical industrial zones. "Accidents can be significantly reduced if a scientific engineering system is established in chemical and pharmaceutical industrial zones," he stated. Prof. Ramesh Kumar, Principal, College of Technology, Osmania University, expressed doubts about the functioning of the plant's safety alarm system.

"Modern reactors are equipped with multi-level alarm systems. If the reactor malfunctions or overheats, an initial warning is issued, followed by a louder secondary alarm if ignored. If a reactor exploded without any response, it suggests a failure in the chemical process monitoring and alarm systems," Kumar explained.