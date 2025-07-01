In a tragic incident that has shaken Telangana, a massive explosion at a pharmaceutical unit in Pashamylaram, near Hyderabad, resulted in the loss of 36 lives. The explosion, which occurred in a three-storey building, has left several others injured and some workers missing. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a compensation package to support the families of the deceased and the injured.

"The government will provide Rs one crore to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident," he stated. Those with critical injuries will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while individuals with minor injuries will be compensated with Rs 5 lakh each.

The Chief Minister emphasized that both the company management and the state government would ensure that the victims receive the promised compensation. In a bid to provide immediate relief, he directed officials to disburse Rs 1 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured as immediate assistance.

Furthermore, the government has pledged to cover the medical expenses of the injured, with the costs being shared by the company and the state. The education of the affected families' children will also be taken care of by admitting them to government residential schools.

The explosion is being termed as one of the most tragic industrial accidents in the history of United Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government has taken a serious view of the incident, with a five-member committee of top officials constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry.

"We will take stringent action against those found responsible for this disaster," the Chief Minister assured. The incident has highlighted the need for stringent safety regulations and compliance in industrial units.

Government Response and Safety Measures

During his visit to the accident site, the Chief Minister was accompanied by ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, P. Srinivasa Reddy, and G. Vivek, along with senior officials. He also visited a hospital in Patancheru to meet the injured and offer his condolences to the affected families.

The Chief Minister's visit was marked by a sense of empathy and commitment to addressing the concerns of the victims and their families. The explosion has left several workers missing, with fears that they may be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, with scores of rescue workers tirelessly clearing the debris in search of survivors.

The Chief Minister has been in constant touch with senior officials to monitor the progress of the rescue operations and ensure that all possible efforts are made to locate the missing workers. The tragedy has also brought to light the diverse backgrounds of the workers employed at the factory. Many of them hailed from states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to worker safety that takes into account the diverse workforce employed in industrial units across the state.

In the wake of the incident, the Chief Minister has called for a review of safety protocols in industrial units and has directed the relevant departments to ensure that periodic inspections are conducted to identify and rectify any safety lapses. He also questioned the absence of top management of the company even 24 hours after the accident, emphasizing the need for accountability and responsibility in such situations. The tragic incident at the Pashamylaram pharma unit is a stark reminder of the importance of safety regulations and the need for stringent enforcement to prevent such disasters.