Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, on Saturday, address seven public meetings in Telangana to campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls.

While Kharge will be addressing two public meetings, the Gandhi siblings are scheduled to hold five besides a roadshow.

Congress President will first address a public meeting at 11 a.m. in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency, followed by another at 3.30 p.m. in Kalwakurthy.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his first public meeting at 11.30 a.m. in Nizamabad's Bodhan, second at 1.30 p.m. in Adilabad and the last for the day in Rajanna Sircilla's Vemulawada area at 3.30 p.m.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also address two public meetings and hold a roadshow in the state. Her first programme is the roadshow in Paleru, Khammam at 11.30 a.m.

She will then address the public meeting at Sathupally at 1 p.m. and another one at Madhira at 2.30 p.m. The Congress has been slamming the ruling BRS in the southern state.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been making regular tours of the southern state to campaign for the party.

The Congress has already announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana and is eyeing to dislodge the BRS by defeating in the 119 member Assembly.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from IANS)