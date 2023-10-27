With almost a month left for the Telangana Assembly election, the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Friday finalised its candidates and a first list of 51 candidates will be released soon.

The CEC meeting held here under the chairmanship of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was attended, according to party sources, by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, state unit chief A. Revanth Reddy, Uttam Reddy, state incharge Manik Rao Thakre, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and others.

The meeting lasted for over two and half hours. The source said that all the seats have been discussed during the meeting and the party can release its second list anytime soon in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the Congress had discussed 35 seats.

There was a detailed discussion on the candidature of the BRS leaders who had joined the Congress in the last few months.

The source further pointed out that the leadership had a detailed discussion to accommodate the BRS turncoats and party leaders from those respective seats on the basis of winnability.

Party sources said that the rest of the candidates will be finalised at the meeting and in the coming days the leadership will release the second list of candidates.

On October 15, the Congress announced a list of 55 candidates for the Telangana Assembly with Dr Kota Neelima being fielded from Sanathanagar Assembly constituency, Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur, party's CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu from Madhur SC reserved seat.

Polling for the Telangana Assembly will take place on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from IANS)