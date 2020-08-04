Telangana has recorded 1,286 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, 3 August. Thus taking the total number of cases to 68,946.

On Monday, 12 people died of Covid-19 to take the death total tally to 563. The fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.81 percent as against the country's average of 2.11 percent. It has to be noted that 46.13 percent of the deaths have occurred due to Covid-19 and 53.87 percent of people died of comorbidities.

The state saw 1,066 people recovering from Covid-19 on Monday. With this, 49,675 people have been cured from the deadly pandemic. The recovery rate in Telangana is 72 percent as against to the country's rate of 65.77 percent.

According to the latest health bulletin, Telangana currently has 18,708 active which includes 11,935 patients in home and institutional quarantine. In the 24-hour period, the state tested 13,787 samples to take the total tally to 501,025.

The combined vacant beds comprising of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds is 17,867 in Telangana out of 20396 available beds. The state has reported 2,083, 1,981 and 983 cases on 31 July, 1 August and 2 August, respectively.

Covid-19 in Hyderabad:

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) reported 391 cases followed by Rangareddy (121), Karimnagar (101), Medchal Malkajigiri (72), Warangal Urban (63) and Nizamabad (59).

Age and Gender Wise Covid Positive Details