After registering record number of cases back-to-back in the previous two days, Telangana has reported less than 1000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 2 August. The latest health bulletin released by the government states that 983 people have tested coronavirus positive, taking the total count to 67,660.

On Sunday, 1019 people have recovered in Telangana. With this, a total of 48,609 people have been cured from the deadly pandemic. 11 people passed away due to coronavirus to take the total death tally to 551.

In total, 9,443 samples were tested, thereby taking the total number of tests to 4,87,238 with the reports of 1,414 people pending. The recovery rate stands at 71.8 percent as against to the country's rate of 65.76 percent.

The combined vacant beds comprising of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds is 14,571 in Telangana out of 18,207 available beds.

The state has reported 2,083 and 1,981 cases on 31 July and 1 August, respectively.

Covid-19 in Hyderabad

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has registered highest number of cases among all the districts in Telangana. 273 people have tested coronavirus positive in this district followed by Rangareddy (73), Warangal Urban (57), Karimnagar (54) and Medchal Malkajigiri (48).

It has to be noted that the GHMC has been registering 500+ cases.

Age and Gender Wise Covid Positive Details

On the other hand, the total number of coronavirus cases India has reached 18,03,695 with 38,135 deaths and 5,79,357 active cases.