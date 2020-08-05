The Covid-19 cases in Telangana have crossed 70,000-mark in the state on Tuesday, 4 August. For the second time since the first case came to light in March, the state witnessed 2000+ cases in a single day, after registering 2,083 cases on 31 July.

According to the latest health bulletin, 2,012 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 70,958 with 13 deaths due to the contagious disease. The state registered a total of 576 fatalities. It has to be noted that 46.13 percent of the deaths have occurred due to Covid-19 and 53.87 percent of people died of comorbidities.

The fatality rate is 0.81 percent as against the nation's rate of 2.10. On Tuesday, 1,139 people recovered and 50,814 people have been cured, till date. The recovery rate in Telangana is 71.6 percent as against to the country's rate of 66.31 percent.

Telangana currently has 19,568 active Covid-19 cases which includes 12,938 patients in home and institutional quarantine. In the 24-hour period, the state tested 21,118 samples to take the total tally to 522,143.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has reported 532 fresh cases followed by Medchal Malkajigiri (198), Rangareddy (188), Warangal Urban (127) and Khammam (97). The combined vacant beds comprising of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds is 17,818 in Telangana out of 20,396 available beds.