A video featuring Telangana Police giving a bath to an elderly man and shifting him to a hospital is creating a buzz on social media with many people praising the cops' kind gesture towards the old man.

On Thursday night, a person named Dr Chaitanya Singh tweeted a video, which is going viral on social media now. In this footage, the police is wearing gloves and giving a bath to an old man, while the other cop assists him. Later, the cops shifted him to a hospital. This incident happened in the police station limits of Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad.

Dr Chaitanya Singh captioned the video with, "Cops should be arwarfed First place medal Constable B Mahesh and homeguard Md Sayyad of @shocgt PS went to the rescue of a man in need of help and shifted him to the hospital. #MidnightReporter @MidnightReportr @hydcitypolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaCOPs."

Telangana DGP retweets video, praises police

Telangana DGP retweeted the video of Dr Chaitanya Singh and praised the police for their service to humanity. He tweeted, "Kind gesture by officers, B.Mahesh & Md.Sayyad. Service to mankind is service to God. Thank you Dr Chaitanya Singh for the courtesy.

It is known that police are often seen in a bad light, but they are winning hearts, by keeping their lives at stake and doing their humanistic service to the society during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest incident is another proof of it. Many people replied to DGP and praised the cops.

