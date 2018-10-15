Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders on Monday inspected the arrangements for the visit of party President Rahul Gandhi on October 20.

Reddy and others left from Hyderabad by a chopper to Bhainsa near Adilabad where Gandhi will address a public meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy attacked the TRS government in Telangana for allegedly ignoring farmers' and other sections and highlighted the promises of Congress for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections.

Gandhi would address two public meetings in Telangana on October 20. He would hoist the Congress flag near Charminar here and address the gathering on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day, they said.

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah will be conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration award.

Later, the Congress leader would visit Bhainsa town and address a public meeting and another one in Kamareddy, they added. The party has formed an alliance with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and been holding talks on seat-sharing for the polls. Gandhi had visited Telangana in August last and interacted with women of Self Help Groups (SHGs) and others.

The Telangana Congress hopes that Gandhi's visit would give a boost to its prospects in the Assembly elections.