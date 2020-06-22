Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the chief of BJP's Telangana unit and other leaders, were arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Monday, June 22, after they tried to lay siege to the directorate of health to protest.

The BJP called for the state-wide protests in order to get their demands fulfilled for the welfare of people. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, an MP from Karimnagar led the protest at the directorate office in Koti. The state BJP chief alleged that the state government has failed to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said that coronavirus was spreading fast in the state due to the inefficiency of the TRS government.

Sanjay Kumar said that the KCR-led government must compare the number of COVID-19 tests in Telangana with neighbouring states and increase the number of the tests. He demanded the government include coronavirus treatment in Aarogyasri to make it affordable to the common man. He also asked the TRS government to fill the vacancies in the health department immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Reddy, Telangana BJP spokesperson said, "The government of Telangana has been neglecting the COVID situation in State while the rest of the states are doing lakhs of tests. Telangana government conducted only about 50,000 tests. Today the virus is spreading rapidly, on daily basis about 700 cases are being reported therefore we are demanding for rapid tests in the state."

The BJP leaders gathered at the directorate office in Koti and raised slogans - 'KCR down down' and 'save Hyderabad from coronavirus'. They also demanded the resignation of Health Minister Eatala Rajender. When the situation seemed to go out of control, the police arrested Sanjay Kumar and a few other BJP leaders.

The police placed several BJP leaders under house arrest in Hyderabad and other districts to foil the protest. Former BJP state chief K Laxman, former minister Peddi Reddy, former MP P Sudhakar and member of State Legislative Council Ramchandra Rao were among the leaders kept under house arrest.