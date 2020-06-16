Kannada actress Tejaswini Prakash has broken her silence on the death hoax being criculated online. There have been some YouTube channels, social media pages and other app-based news alerts which have been falsely spreading news of her death.

She has now clarified on her Facebook page. The actress has claimed that such news are doing rounds on online platforms for over a month now and she ignored, initially.Since she has started receiving calls from her relatives and concerned friends, Tejaswini has decided to open up on the issue.

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant has also ruled out the possibility of taking legal action since they are headline and content are different. The actress ends on the note that news-creators should not resort to such click-bait headlines and behave responsibly.

Check out the message that she posted on her Facebook page:

A few youtube news channels/social media pages/Shareit News links are sharing a news item with the above (or similar) thumbnails/headings since more than a month now.

Since the time this news came up on the social media, I have been getting a lot of calls from my relatives, friends and well-wishers enquiring about me. I would like to hereby convey to all of you that the above news is fake. I ignored it for quite a long time now, but then I felt I should voice out about it.

When you read through/watch through the news item, they dont speak about my death, as per their headline! Hence they might escape a legal suit too.

Such click-baits/social media news might give them extra clicks, but one thing they forget is, what would be impact of it on my family.

I feel there has to be a sense of responsibility amongst such social media news-creators and they should not resort to such ways of making news.

Tejaswini Prakash is a familiar name among the Kannada TV and cine-goers in Sandalwood. She started her film career with Masanada Makkalu in 2007. Since then, she has worked in over 20 movies and many TV serials.

She had also participated in the fifth season of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada.