Tejasswi Prakash is a popular television star who exudes immense confidence on screen and even in personal life. She has a huge fan base and an amazing following on social media as well. Over the years, several actresses have opened up about incidents of body shaming that they have had to face. Recently, Tejasswi too spoke about how she was body-shamed when she was growing up because of her body type. She also revealed that she had to face such instances even when she was in college.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Tejasswi spoke about how she was constantly being bullied in college. She said she was teased for having a thin body yet a chubby face. Tejasswi, in a very articulate manner, also spoke about the hypocrisy that the society holds.

She said, "I've always been on the thin side, and I find it funny when people think it's okay to comment on someone's weight, saying 'you're so thin' or 'you're healthy now.' But if someone has gained weight, you probably wouldn't say something similar. I've had a weird body type, with a thin body and a chubby face. People would get confused and make comments like 'football face.' Even now, I have a chubby face, and I'm not sure I can change it. But I don't take comments negatively; instead, I think about making positive changes, like increasing my protein intake or doing face yoga."

The actress during the interview clearly stated that she does not let negative comments or harsh comments ever get to her. Rather, she focuses on always maintaining a balance between body positivity and improving oneself at all times. However, she mentioned that she is open to constructive criticism and is always happy to work on herself.

Tejasswi spoke about how she would be mocked back in college; people would call her "chubby" and often make fun of her appearance. However, it was an incident that happened at the college that gave her the confidence to do something big in life.

She said, "At 17, at my college fest, I saw the stage was dirty. Toh main sochi, 'Saaf kardeti hu.' (So I thought, 'Let me clean it.') While doing that, someone clicked my photo and uploaded it, saying, 'Tejasswi doing what she is best at.' When I found out about the photo, I felt so insulted; I ran home and cried...the entire night. That night, I felt the need to prove myself to the world."

Her career started thereafter; even though she did not know the basics of modelling, Tejasswi enrolled herself in a beauty pageant. She ended up winning the competition and then went on to do shoots for magazines, and even casting directors started to get to know her. She decided to give television a shot with the first call audition call she received, and the rest is history. The same people who would mock her would want to click pictures with her upon her return to college.