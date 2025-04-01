Janhvi Kapoor recently turned showstopper for ace couturier Rahul Mishra's AFEW at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress has been part of LFW earlier as well and has headlined for designers in the past too but this time around it does not seem to be going in her stride. Janhvi put in her best to walk the ramp with a lot of oomph and style but failed to impress the audience. Netizens were not only unimpressed but also took every chance to talk about how Janhvi did not deserve such an opportunity on social media.

There was however one person who did shine bright at the show. Tamanna Katoch, a young model walked the ramp alongside Janhvi for Rahul Mishra and netizens are convinced that her walk was much better than Janhvi's. During the finale walk, Tamanna was right behind Janhvi and while the actress was completely dissed, Janhvi received a lot of love from netizens.

In fact, a video has gone viral online which focuses on Tamanna walking right behind Janhvi. The video had a simple message, "Indian Designers should stop making Bollywood celebrities as their showstopper, I mean the model at back slayed so hard."

Tamanna shared one such video with the same text on her Instagram story and fans were quick enough to notice that. Soon enough a Reddit discourse was started on the same with the caption-"Will this ever be possible that people who are actually talented and worked hard to be good in that particular feild get more chances or be ahead of Nepo kids?? She literally devoured her walk was so much better but still had to stand behind Janhvi Kapoor."

The comment section of the discourse was filled with articulate comments. A comment read, "every model dream is to be a showstopper but now thats also been taken from them and these nepos cant even do that properly" while another read, "Nepos are invading all the fields not just acting.. that are invading modelling , singing , designing, directing." A netizen wrote, "Good for her. There was a time when ramp models became superstars in movies like Aish, Kat, DP but since Kriti Sanon no other model is able to sustain in mainstream Bollywood. How long would lowlifes like Jahnvi would keep snatching opportunities from models on ramp & still suck at it?" There was another comment that said, "Just looked her up(Tamanna Katoch) and omg she's fabulous!"

In terms of work Janhvi will next be seen in Ram Charan's much anticipated 16th film, which has been titled 'Peddi'. The actress will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' which will feature Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul in prominent roles.