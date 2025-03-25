Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's 'roka' pics have taken over the internet. This comes barely a week after Tejaswwi's mother spoke about her daughter being ready to get married this year. Several fan groups of Karan and Tejasswi shared the pictures of the couple performing puja with family and added that the pictures are from their intimate roka ceremony.

What Teja's mother said?

Tejasswi's mother was a part of one of the recent episodes of Celebrity Masterchef. Farah Khan, who is hosting the show, asked Teja's mother about her daughter's wedding. And pat came the celeb mom's reply. The mother of the Naagin actress was quick to reveal that her daughter would surely get married this year.

What Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi said?

The statement left 'Tejran' fan groups overjoyed. However, Karan soon decided to burst the bubble. "I don't know much about this. A lot of people want that, but I don't have any comments on that," he told Indian Express. Tejasswi also later clarified that the two have not spoken about marriage yet.

The roka pics

Amid all this, a Tejran fan page shared pictures of the couple performing puja with their family and hinted at the couple getting engaged. Post this, several Twitter and Facebook pages shared the pictures claiming that it was from the couple's roka ceremony.

Fact Check:

The truth remains that the pictures being widely shared are not from the Bigg Boss couple's roka ceremony. In fact, the pictures are from their Diwali celebrations last year.

Karan and Tejasswi had shared these pictures on Diwali 2024, and now the same pictures are doing the rounds as their roka pics.