Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi visited him at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 25.

Tejashwi, the former deputy Bihar CM, took to Twitter to express his concerns over the RJD chief's health.

"Met my father after long for few minutes... Worried about his health. Didn't observe much improvement. At his age, he needs continuous care and monitoring of vital parameters...The consolation to us and people of Bihar is that he is in a good hospital," Tejashwi tweeted Thursday.

Met my father after long for few minutes in AIIMS, Delhi. Worried about his health. Didn’t observe much improvement. At his age he needs continuous care and monitoring of vital parameters. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 26, 2018

The consolation to us & people of Bihar is that @laluprasadrjd Ji is in a better hospital. We really wish & pray that He may recover to a better state than He was in before. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 26, 2018

Lalu was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi on March 17, and was later shifted to AIIMS on March 28. He is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, and a kidney ailment. The RJD chief had also undergone two heart surgeries in the past, reports The Times of India.

Lalu had also appealed to the court to seek parole to attend his eldest son Tej Pratap's marriage scheduled May 12.

"If we do not get bail for him, we will pray for parole so that he can attend the marriage of his elder son. We will try to keep the function as simple and modest as possible as we are pained at our leader being in jail," a Rashtriya Janata Dal party leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Tej Pratap is tying the knot with Rashtriya Janata Party lawmaker Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai. Lalu Prasad Yadav had missed the engagement ceremony as he is serving time in jail on charges of corruption.

According to the TOI report, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are likely to attend the wedding.