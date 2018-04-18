Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancée Aishwarya Rai in Patna Wednesday, April 18. The engagement ceremony took place at a five-star hotel in the state capital with over 200 guests present.

Lalu Prasad Yadav missed the engagement ceremony as he is currently serving time in jail on charges of corruption. "If we do not get bail for him, we will pray for parole so that he can attend the marriage of his elder son. We will try to keep the function as simple and modest as possible as we are pained at our leader being in jail," a Rashtriya Janata Dal party leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The engagement took place under a pink and purple canopy decorated with flowers that were reportedly flown in from New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune, NDTV reported. Many fruit baskets were also brought in to Yadav's home for the ceremony.

Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya, who hails from Chhapra, studied in Notre Dame Academy in Patna

She moved to Delhi to pursue her graduation in history from Miranda House College

She holds an MBA degree from Amity University.

She has two siblings – a sister and a brother. Aishwarya is the eldest among them.

The 25-year-old is the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Party leader Chandrika Rai.

Aishwarya's father is a former transport minister from Nitish Kumar's government between the years 2015 and 2017.

The couple's wedding is said to be scheduled May 12. Twitter was abuzz with engagement pictures of the Yadav scion and Aishwarya Rai.

Here are some of the pictures and videos from the event:

Tej Pratap Yadav ji ki Engagement pic.twitter.com/wXxE6NT873 — Mohammed L. A. KHAN (@MohammedLAKHAN3) April 18, 2018