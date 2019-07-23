In a shocking incident, the personal security guard of a Lucknow-based businessman shot at a 17-year-old who was scaling the wall of the residence to retrieve the cricket ball he lost while playing. The incident occurred in Gorakhnath area near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, July 22.

The victim, Arvind Kumar, was shot in the head and was rushed to the BRD Medical College. He was referred to SGPGI in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, Hindustan Times reports. Kumar was shot by Sumit Singh with a double-barrel rifle.

"We were playing outside his premises and the ball went into the building. As Arvind climbed the boundary wall, the guard opened fire at him. Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and tried to catch the accused but he managed to escape," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by HT.

The businessman has been identified as Chandra Prakash Aggarwal. He owns a manufacturing unit.

A case has been filed against Sumit Singh at the Gorakhnath police station by Kumar's father. "We have registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father. The law will take its course," Gorakhnath's station house officer said.