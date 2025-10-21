Ibrahim Ali Khan's Diwali post with half-brothers Taimur and Jeh is too sassy to handle. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons. The picture taken during Diwali festivities shows Ibrahim striking a funky pose with animated expressions from Taimur and Jeh.

Social media goes crazy

The picture has received a lot of love. But, it was the caption that took the cake. "Teen bhai, teeno tabahi," Khan wrote. Social media melted seeing the picture and dropped thousands of comments.

A user wrote, "This is literally saif large, saif mini and Kareena mini together."

"Saif ali khan pro + saif ali khan lite + Kareena Kapoor khan pro," another user wrote.

"Bebo 2.O in middle," a social media user opined.

"Jeh really got bebo personality," another social media user opined.

"Thought that was actually Saif," one more of the comments read.

Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim's post comes just a few days after he spoke about his debut film - Nadaaniyan. The young Pataudi called it a "bad film" and even sought another chance from the audience. Khan starred in the Netflix film opposite Khushi Kapoor, which was panned by critics and the audience. "I'm just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film," he told Esquire India.

"It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, 'Oh, let's troll that film'. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That's uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me," he said.