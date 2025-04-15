Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his big Bollywood debut with 'Nadaaniyan' this year opposite Khushi Kapoor, has been making headlines. The young actor shares a lovely bond with his family, including his half-brothers Taimur and Jeh, who are much younger than him. Ibrahim celebrates most of the important festivals with them and seems to share a very fun and intimate bond with his younger brothers. Ibrahim recently spoke about Taimur and Jeh and how paparazzi culture is definitely taking away from their childhood.

The paparazzi culture is at an all-time high in India, owing to which there is hardly anything that is any longer private. Over the years, many celebrities have expressed their disdain towards paparazzi's clicking pictures of their children.

For instance, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the very get-go had expressed that they would not want their children to be "papped." Only very recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt asked paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter Raha and even if they did, add an emoji on her face. Ibrahim, in a recent Filmfare interview, spoke about how he feels bad for his younger brothers for being constantly clicked by the paparazzi.

Talking about growing up as a star kid, Ibrahim said, "So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them. Taimur, who's just turning eight years old, is trying to leave the house and he's getting clicked by the media. And Jeh, who's just four-five years old, he's also getting clicked. And when they're at home, they're playing on their iPhones and iPads at the age of eight and four. These things weren't there when we were growing up."

During the conversation, Ibrahim mentioned that while these things have been normalized now, when he was as young as Taimur and Jeh, he could go out and play. He said that with the paparazzi culture growing, it barely leaves star kids any time to breathe, but that was definitely not the case when he and his sister Sara were growing up.

Ibrahim said, "I think I belong to the last generation who had a normal childhood. We got saved because, in my childhood, we didn't have smartphones, smart TV, OTT, iPhones or iPads. The paparazzi doesn't even let these kids breathe. It was only after I turned 18, that I faced the paparazzi. I am so grateful that I got to have a normal childhood."

The 'Nadaaniyan' defined what a 'normal childhood' means to him, he specified that it means not having screen options and being unaware of the world and worldly thoughts. In terms of work, Ibrahim will next be seen in 'Sarzameen' opposite Kajol.