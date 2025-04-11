There was a lot of anticipation and excitement surrounding Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut. However, unfortunately, fans and critics were extremely disappointed with his performance and the new debutante had to face a lot of criticism and backlash for his acting skills. The film failed to impress netizens and was massively trolled not just for Ibrahim and Khushi's performances but also for the cringe-worthy dialogues used in the film. While Ibrahim has not opened up about the failure of the film or the criticism he has faced, his aunt, actress Soha Ali Khan recently gave him a piece of advice on the same.

Talking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha mentioned that to be able to survive in the film industry one has to have a thick skin. When asked about how she felt as a family member when Ibrahim was trolled for his acting skills as well as for his looks, Soha pointed out that sometimes one has to take certain criticisms and keep working on themselves.

The 'Tum Mile' actress said, "Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world. One needs to digest people's opinions or then don't read the comments. But, I feel, sometimes, it's important to read the comments because you can't just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward."

Soha very articulately summed it all up by saying that in today's day and age, the world is filled with hate and actors just happen to be easier targets. She said that it is very important that one does not let the success or failure of their film get to them and just keeps working on themselves.

The actress mentioned, "The only thing you can do is have some kind of armour. Do not shut yourself to the world and surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men. Be open to criticism, introspect and work towards your craft. Don't let your film's success or failure, perhaps, destroy you in ways but also recognise where you need to work on something and become better."

In terms of work, Soha is currently keeping busy with the promotions of 'Chhorri 2' which also features Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film will be released on OTT on April 11.