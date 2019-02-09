Netflix's Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is being considered as the finest documentary on any serial killer. Ted Bundy had committed many gruesome crimes and the visual representation may have sent chills down the spine of many viewers.

If the documentary was not enough, a recent interview of Ted Bundy's girlfriend has just surfaced, which will show you how close she was to death.

As earlier reported, Netflix's Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes showed how Ted Bundy committed several unforgivable crimes in the United States during the 1970s. The released documentary revealed that just before his execution, Ted confessed of 30 homicides.

Now, in a recent interview, Ted Bundy's former girlfriend has shed more light on him and even stated how she managed to escape from his grip.

The anonymous woman, who is currently 71-year-old, recently spoke to Daily Mail TV and recalled the time when she met the Vermont-born Ted Bundy. As per the woman, she met Ted when he had moved to Utah in 1974 and they both dated for several months, even lived in the same building.

The woman revealed that Ted Bundy once told her that there is no difference between right and wrong. Ted also had a set of several kitchen knives.

"He would talk about his collection of knives, and apparently that's what he would use [on the women]," the woman claimed.

addition to this, the anonymous woman further remembered the time when she narrowly escaped being killed by Ted Bundy. As per her recollection, there was one night when she stayed at Ted Bundy's apartment and at the middle of the night, she found him standing in the kitchen, looking at the set of his knives.

"I thought about that later and I thought, 'Wow, I just escaped being killed. Except that he knew better than to do it in his own apartment.'"

When Ted Bundy was arrested, there were documents that stated that he reportedly decapitated at least 12 of his victims. He was first jailed in 1975 in Utah. He even escaped the prison two times and went on the become FBI's most wanted. Upon his incarceration, he was sentenced to death by the electric chair. He was only 42-year-old at the time of his death.