If you thought Charles Manson was the most famous American criminal then you might have not heard of Ted Bundy, whose documentary on Netflix is currently giving sleepless nights to several viewers. After premiering the documentary on Ted Bundy titled, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix had to issue a warning to not watch the episodes alone.

After Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes was premiered, several of the viewers took to their respective social media handles to share the horrific details the documentary offered.

Netflix later issued a warning that viewers should not watch the documentary on Ted Bundy alone.

for those of us with a PhD in true crime podcasts, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is now streaming



maybe don't watch it alone x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 24, 2019

Ted Bundy was an American serial killer and necrophile, who as per reports, assaulted and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s. Right before his execution, the Vermont-born Bundy confessed of 30 homicides.

As per Netflix's documentary and other related research materials obtained from several interviews and newspaper cuttings, several of Ted Bundy's young female victims regarded him as handsome and charismatic. Ted would approach his victims in public places by impersonating an authority figure before assaulting them at more secluded locations. He sometimes even visited the place of his crimes for the second time to perform sexual acts with the corpse.

Over the reign of his crimes, Ted Bundy reportedly decapitated at least 12 of his victims, and for some time, he even kept some of the severed heads as mementos in his apartment.

Ted Bundy was first jailed in 1975 after he was incarcerated in Utah for attempted criminal assault. Following which, he became a suspect in a list of several unsolved homicides in several states of the United States of America.

Ted Bundy once called himself "the most cold-hearted son of a b**ch you'll ever meet." He was later executed in the elector chair on January 24, 1989. At the time of his death, he was only 42.

Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is not the first attempt to bring his life on the silver screen. Over the years, there are several films and books written that shed light on his life. Among all the pop culture tributes, The Stranger Beside Me and The Capture of the Green River Killer remains fan favourite.

In addition to this, viewers will get to see Ted Bundy's life in the upcoming thriller movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. In the upcoming Joe Berlinger movie, Zac Efron is going to portray the role of Ted Bundy.