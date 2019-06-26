Blowhorn, India's leading intra-city logistics aggregator, has announced that it is planning to turn towards environmentally sustainable mobility. The start-up plans to move 50 per cent of its fleet to eco-friendly mobility solutions like EVs, hybrid vehicles and CNG by the end of 2021 and 100 per cent by 2025. The company stated that it has a dedicated team building out a robust action plan to make this ambitious goal practicable.

To this end, Blowhorn has over the past several months advanced discussions with multiple stakeholders including several EV and battery manufacturers, technologies targeting EV alternatives, and the broader mobility ecosystem. To underscore its commitment, Blowhorn also announced that it had expanded the roles of several of its most senior executives to drive this critical initiative. Currently, 10 per cent of the Blowhorn fleet already run on EVs and environmentally sustainable.

Mithun Srivatsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blowhorn, says "At Blowhorn, historically, we have focused relentlessly and successfully on sustainable unit economics, profits and on enhancing the livelihoods of our partner drivers. We are at an interesting inflexion point where experimental technologies are poised to become mainstream. We have always believed that the future of smart logistics is green, and we hope that this public articulation of our commitment will spur more players in the broader logistics industry to follow suit."

Karthik Prabhakar, partner at Chiratae Ventures, adds "Electric mobility is a rapidly evolving sector, which will potentially grow the current landscape. Blowhorn is the innovation leader in intracity logistics and it was natural that they expanded into the new space."

Blowhorn, headquartered in Bangalore, is backed by marquee investors including Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG), MSDF, Draper Associates and Unitus Ventures.

About Blowhorn

Blowhorn is India's leading intracity logistics startup and an innovation leader. Founded in 2014, Blowhorn operates in all major metros in India with a broad suite of services from the first mile, middle mile, and last mile while handling goods from 1g to 1T. Blowhorn is backed by marquee investors comprising Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG), Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Draper Associates and Unitus Seed Fund.