Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the blockbuster film 'Major', along with director Sashi Kiran Tikka and lead actress Saiee Manjrekar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who complimented the cast and crew on the film's success.

"'Major' isn't just a movie; it's a cultural phenomenon. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid down his life fighting for the country in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the team should be appreciated for how they depicted his life and valour," the Chief Minister remarked

Along with box office success, 'Major' has received positive feedback from people from all walks of life.

The film premiered on June 3 and has been receiving critical acclaim ever since. Prakash Raj, Revathi, Shobhita, and others have important roles in the movie.