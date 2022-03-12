Actor Adivi Sesh is coming up next with an interesting update on his upcoming biographical movie 'Major'. The 'Kshanam' actor took to his social media to make an announcement regarding the same.

Adivi Sesh's social media post hints at something big is coming on March 15. Earlier on Friday, he tweeted, "March 15 is the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. On the Legend's birth anniversary, We have something special planned :)"

Essaying the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has made Adivi Sesh closer to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he has always kept a cordial relationship with the Major's family.

"This makes the actor feel that the project is one of the best things that has happened in his life, and is also the main reason behind Adivi Sesh celebrating the birth anniversary of the martyr in a special way", a source said.

Directed by Sasi Kiran Tikka, the movie has Sai Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading ladies.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the movie will hit screens on May 27.