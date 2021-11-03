When Shershah starring Siddharth Malhotra released in August worldwide, the popular biopic gave its audiences a peek into the story of the real-life hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film not just made its way into cinephiles' hearts but also rose to become a blockbuster hit in Bollywood.

Another much-awaited biopic, this time on the life of 26/11 war hero and Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan serving Indian Army's 51 Special Action Group, is finally due for a release after a long hiatus.

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of "Goodachari" fame and produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB entertainment along with Sony Picture Films and A+S Movies. The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Saiee Manjarekar and will release in three languages including Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Confirming the news of its February release, 35-year-old Adivi Sesh shared a behind-the-scenes reel on social media today. The film made quite a buzz on social media after the release of its teaser, also shared by Tollywood star Mahesh Babu.