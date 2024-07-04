It's celebration time as team India has arrived in India with the World Cup trophy. After their eventful meet and greet with PM Modi at his residence, the team India led by winning captain Rohit Sharma was all set to land in Mumbai.

The itinerary for team India in Mumbai is as follows:

Team India will do the victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankahde Stadium.

Mumbaikars have thronged the streets of Marine Drive despite heavy showers. The people are unstoppable here.

The streets are packed with people wearing team India's jersey and holding placards and the Indian national flag. From local trains to Churchgate station, fans are chanting Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma to Kohli Kohli chants.

Ahead of Team India's felicitation at Wankhede Stadium, fans have gathered in large numbers as they await Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Team India's T20 World Cup parade.

Fans at Wankhede stadium are chanting Hardik Pandya's name ahead of his arrival.

From boo to cheers: Hardik was booed by fans after his transfer to MI

Merely two months ago, fans at Wankhede stadium booed at the cricketer. He replaced Rohit Sharma, who was the captain of Mumbai Indians for years. Hardik Pandya's captaincy and switch from Gujrat Titans didn't sit well with the fans and his poor performance was seen in MI matches, that led to team MI getting out of the IPL very soon.

Hardik was booed at every stadium and fans were chanting Rohit's name. However, two months later, tables have turned as fans are chanting Hardik Pandya's name for his crucial role in taking wickets during the final match against South Africa.

Hardik was in tears and couldn't stop crying after India won the World Cup. Apart from that, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other team members were in tears as India won the World Cup.

Departing from Barbados after Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma's Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday.

Take a look at the videos and pictures from Mumbai below.

Meanwhile, the open bus is stuck in traffic. The bus is on its way to get Rohit Sharma and company for the victory parade.