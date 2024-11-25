In a significant development, the Tawi Riverfront Project in Jammu is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in January 2025. This ambitious project, which has been in the works for several years, is set to transform the scenic river Tawi into a major tourist attraction, boosting tourism in the Jammu region.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, announced on Monday that 90 percent of the work on the Jammu Tawi Riverfront project has been completed. He expressed confidence that the initiative will attract a significant number of tourists from both within India and abroad.

Speaking to reporters during a site visit, the LG commended the Smart City team for their dedicated efforts in tackling the challenges of the project.

"The Tawi Riverfront work is nearing completion, with 90 percent of the work done. The remaining portion will be completed soon," he said.

Highlighting the project's potential, Sinha noted that it would serve as a major attraction for tourists and enhance Jammu's appeal on the global map.

The LG also revealed plans for the second phase of the project, which includes the development of a modern township along the Tawi River. This township, he stated, is expected to draw even more visitors, both domestic and international.

"Very soon, evenings in Jammu will mirror those in Lucknow," Sinha remarked, envisioning a vibrant, lively atmosphere along the riverfront.

It is the flagship initiative by J&K government

The Tawi Riverfront Project is a flagship initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir government, aimed at developing the riverfront into a vibrant recreational and tourist hub. The project involves the creation of an artificial lake, walking trails, landscaping, and the installation of decorative lighting, among other features.

Once completed, the project is expected to become a major draw for tourists visiting the Jammu region. The artificial lake, in particular, is set to be a major attraction, offering boating and other water sports facilities. The project will also feature a promenade, where visitors can take leisurely walks and enjoy the scenic views of the river.

According to officials, the project is currently in its final stages of completion, with work on the artificial lake and other features nearing completion. The project is expected to be inaugurated in January 2025, making it a perfect New Year's gift for the people of the Jammu region.

The completion of the Tawi Riverfront Project is expected to have a significant impact on tourism in the Jammu region. The project is expected to attract tourists from across the country, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy. The project will also create new job opportunities for local youth, both directly and indirectly.

