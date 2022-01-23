The whole world went into a state of euphoria when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby girl. This news came as a surprise but a pleasant one. It was reported that the baby is a couple of weeks early and is still in the hospital. Congratulations started pouring in for the couple from all quarters.

Nick - Priyanka's announcement

Both Nick and Priyanka took to social media and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." But, a day after Priyanka's announcement, author Taslima Nasreen has questioned the whole concept of surrogacy.

Taslima Nasreen tweets

Nasreen, in a series of tweets, questioned how poor women are exploited in the name of surrogacy by rich women. "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" she tweeted.

Taslima also wrote, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego."

Not just this, Taslima went on to say, "I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won't accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers.Otherwise surrogacy,burqa,prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor."