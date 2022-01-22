Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra herself confirmed this news on her social media platform and requested everyone to respect her privacy.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," wrote Priyanka on her social media handle.

However, Priyanka Chopra is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has opted for surrogacy and IVF for childbirth. IB Times India presents you with the list of top Bollywood celebrities who opted for surrogacy for giving birth to babies.

Sohail Khan

Ten years after the birth of their first son Nirvaan, Sohail Khan and Seema decided to give birth to another child. However, they soon understood that it may not happen naturally, and it made them choose IVF surrogacy. Through surrogacy, they gave birth to their second child Yohan in 2013.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan gave birth to three babies in 2013 using surrogacy. She also expressed her joy and stated, "IVF is a blessing and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments."

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gouri were already parents to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan when they opted for a third kid. In 2013, the couple opted for surrogacy and gave birth to AbRam Khan. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan decided to go for surrogacy after getting advice from Sohail Khan.

Karan Johar

Bollywood director Karan Johar is another celebrity who opted for surrogacy. He became the proud father of two kids, Yash and Roohi in 2017.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone too had opted for surrogacy to give birth to babies. In 2018, Leone and her husband Daniel Webber gave birth to twins using surrogacy.