Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have turned parents to a beautiful little girl. The couple took to social media to confirm the news. The announcement has left their fans in India and abroad excited. Congratulations started pouring in for the power couple as soon as they released the statement. Priyanka and Nick have asked for privacy so that celebrate and cherish this moment together.

Baby girl still in hospital

Both Nick and Priyanka took to social media and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Now, a DailyMail.com report has stated that Nick and Priyanka's baby girl is three weeks premature. Their little bundle of joy arrived into the world at 27 weeks and is in a hospital in Southern California. The little one would remain in hospital till she is healthy enough to go back home.

When Priyanka hinted at welcoming a child

"The baby girl, who was born via surrogate, arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she'll remain until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents," said the report. The news of the couple welcoming their first child comes barely a month after Priyanka almost made the announcement. Priyanka Chopra had hinted at welcoming a baby in Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Chopra had said, "I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Nick and I are expecting ... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"