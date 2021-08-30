The PDA between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has always been hot and feisty. And this morning, was no different either. Nick and Priyanka indulged in some massive PDA and we were left gasping for breath. Priyanka was seen flaunting her curves in an itsy-bitsy bikini and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So naturally, Nick couldn't either. And the social media picture is proof.

Parineeti Chopra reacts

Priyanka shared a picture of Nick Jonas eating out of her butt while she jokingly captioned the image as "snack". To this, Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti wrote, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." In another picture, Priyanka flaunted her super toned bod and wrote, "Sundays like this tho..."

Industry people bombarded Priyanka's picture with comments like "hawt", "can this get any hotter", "superhot", "envious" etc. Ever since their marriage, Priyanka and Nick have been painting the town red with their sizzling chemistry. Priyanka and Nick have a considerable age difference but that has never come in between the couple.

Priyanka talks about drawing the line

"I think it is frustrating when all your achievements as blindsided by the gossip side of my life or salacious side of my life which obviously people are excited about what my personal life will be because we're not very public by nature. It's a point of frustration but I also know, in pop culture, in the entertainment business, when you're a public person that's kind of the curiosity is the part of the job. But I have to, in my own way, draw the line. It's hard to juggle but you've got to be realistic about it," Priyanka had said in a Telegraph podcast.