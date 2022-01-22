Congratulations are in order as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have now turned parents. The power couple has welcomed a baby via a surrogate. Priyanka and Nick took to social media to share the news. They have asked for privacy as they cherish their family time together. And soon, wishes started pouring in from all quarters for the duo.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much," both Priyanka and Nick shared the post on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick got married in an extravagant ceremony in 2018 in Rajasthan. The wedding was a mix of both Hindu and Christian customs. Kal Penn, Lara Dutta and many other celebs congratulated the couple.

When Priyanka almost made the announcement

Priyanka Chopra had hinted at welcoming a baby in Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. She had said, "I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Nick and I are expecting ... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections. She is also gearing up for the release of Citadel. Apart from this, Chopra would also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa