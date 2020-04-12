Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files had its worldwide TV premiere on April 1, on the first anniversary of its release. The movie has garnered rave reviews for the TV audience, who call it a masterpiece.

The Tashkent Files is a political conspiracy thriller film about the death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie features Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. The film, which was released on April 12, 2019, became a sleeper hit at the box office, as completed 100 days in theatres.

The Tashkent Files was premiered on Zee 5 on Saturday and it has got massive viewers due to the lockdown. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, "#1YearOfTheTashkentFiles Thanks a lot everyone for giving so much love to this underdog of films. I owe you all. #TheTashkentFiles has become a people's film. Shastri was a great leader, we just tried to remind everyone with this film."

The Tashkent Files had a limited release and many could not watch it due to its unavailability in the cinema halls near to them. Some of them got to watch the movie on Saturday and they were impressed with it. Hundreds of them took to Twitter to share their reviews and thank Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Here are some viewers' review of The Tashkent Files posted on Twitter:

Priya ❤ @LoveSidHeart

Must watch movie fr every one... every Indian should know what happened just after Indian-Pak war 1965 and how our 2nd PM died/killed on 11 jan,1966. Highly Recommended movie to every Indian @vivekagnihotri Sir #TheTashkentFiles #1YearOfTheTashkentFiles

Anubhav Verma Shivaya @anubhavshivaya_

#TheTashkentFiles was a massive success in putting forward many points that the Indian people should know about the politics of that time. #1YearOfTheTashkentFiles

Ashish Bhardwaj @aashish2212

#TheTashkentFiles what an incredible masterpiece it is for evry citizen of this country ,An eye opener for every indian who are not even aware of the Great Personality #Shastriji ,A must watch..Thanks #VivekAgnihotri @vivekagnihotri

꧁✶∞ ₮ⱧɆ ₩₳ⱠⱠ ∞✶꧂ @confused__soul1

#TheTashkentFiles One of the finest movie of indian cinema.An eye opener masterpiece by @vivekagnihotri sirBest direction, best screenplay, music, casting, performance Must Watch Folded hands @MahimaShastri @shweta_official @MandiraShastri @mandybedi @TripathiiPankaj @TashkentMovie

Prashant @Watshant1

One word is enough...Masterpiece #TheTashkentFiles ..... @vivekagnihotri sir,waiting for the next one

Jitendra @Anjeerbarfi

#TheTashkentFiles @vivekagnihotri sir, Before this movie my favourite political thriller was Madras Cafe. But this movie make me think about the system. Thanks for making this movie sir

Tanmay Mahale @home @TanmayMahale

What a coincidenceGrinning face i watched #TheTashkentFiles yesterday only and this is trending today.. amazing film..#Recommended #masterpiece Slightly smiling face we want more films like #TheTashkentFiles Thumbs up @vivekagnihotri

Himanshu Seth @tereMaalKaYaar