Vivek Agnihotri in his defence to release a film like The Tashkent Files during election period, took a dig at Salman Khan for allegedly taking religious advantage for his Eid releases.

Vivek has come up with his latest directorial The Tashkent Files that deals with the mysteries behind the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri. While a lot is being said about the political movie being released during Lok Sabha polls, Vivek has put forward an argument in his defence.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the film-maker said that nobody intends to take advantage of election for release of a film, but there is nothing wrong if any such advantage is available. He further said that even Salman Khan releases his movies during Eid, which according to him is taking advantage on religious grounds.

"Nobody thinks that 'okay we will take advantage of this election', but if someone is getting that advantage, there is nothing wrong in it. Salman Khan also releases his films on Eid. He avails the advantage on religious grounds," Vivek said during the interview.

Recently, Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic was in news for being released during poll phase. The opposition was strictly against its release before elections, and hence, had filed petition in the court to ban its release.

Although the court rejected the plea, the Election Commission ordered to ban the release of the movie till the end of election. Its released was banned just a day before the release.