The Election Commission, on Wednesday (April 10), has banned the release of Narendra Modi biopic ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In a statement, EC has said that no biopics can be released during election reasoning that they are a kind of surrogate publicity.

As of now, PM Narendra Modi biopic will not release in theatres on April 11, as it falls in the first phase of polling of Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Tuesday has declined a plea seeking a stay on PM Narendra Modi biopic.

