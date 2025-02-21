Aadar Jain has been facing a lot of backlash for his indirect remarks on Tara Sutaria. Aadar was declaring his love for Alekha Advani during his pre-wedding function, where he spoke about 'doing timepass for four years' before coming back to her. It didn't take netizens long to figure out he was talking about Tara Sutaria.

What had Aadar said?

From Tara's fans and followers to others on social media, everyone charged at Aadar for his disrespectful comment. "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So, she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream," Aadar Jain said.

"I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret; I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby," he added.

Tara's post

Amid the uproar over Aadar's statement, Tara has shared a post on self-love and me time. "My company for the eve... #home," she wrote sharing a picture of a cookbook. With the post, Tara has indirectly hinted at being with peace.

Tara's bitter post

While Tara might have maintained a dignified silence this time, when the news of Aadar getting back with Alekha surfaced, the diva was quick to react. Upon the engagement news of Aadar and Alekha, Tara had taken to social media to write, "I heard you're back together and if that's true, you'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you, if you want forever, and I bet you do. Just know you'll taste me too."