Tanya Mittal has remained one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. From her self-obsession to the 800 sarees she claimed to have brought to the show; the diva remained one of the most trending celebs throughout. The spiritual influencer made quite a buzz with her sarees and the stories behind them inside the house.

But, it is now the same saree that has landed her in a soup. Tanya's stylist has accused her of non-payment of dues. Riddhima Sharma, who has often praised Tanya for her style file inside the house, and is also her stylist; has penned a long note accusing her of non-payment of dues. The stylist has accused Tanya of being cold and revealed that despite receiving a gift and a letter from her; the BB contestant didn't even say a "thank you".

Accuses Tanya of non payment

Riddhima added that this was despite her claiming to have loved the outfits. "I have always supported Tanya Mittal. The audience knows I'm styling her. She hasn't even talked to me, and even though she said over the phone that she loved the outfit, I still haven't received any response from her. I even sent her a gift and a letter, but not even a thank you," she wrote.

Not just this, Sharma has further said that she used to send sarees and even bear the cost of the porters. But, Tanya's team has not yet cleared her dues. "I'm sending the outfit, I'm paying the porter charges, and now the team is telling me that if the saree doesn't reach today, I won't receive my payment at all. I've been working for so long – am I a fool? Big claps! The brands still haven't received the returns, and I'm tired of following up for an entire week. I request Tanya's team to kindly clear my payment," Sharma wrote.

To add to it, Riddhima shared, "Secondly, I have always stood by her in every interview. I never expected all this to happen. Even one hour before the event, I was trying to sort things out, yet this is how I'm being treated. And one girl from Tanya's team messaged me- I have the proof – saying that if I am unable to arrange today's saree, they will not release my payment! I'm requesting very respectfully – please clear the payment."