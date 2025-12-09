The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up in style with electrifying dance performances by both the finalists and the evicted contestants. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of BB 19, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up. Although she didn't take home the trophy, Farrhana certainly won hearts. The BB star looked stunning in a red plunging-neckline outfit, radiating confidence and grace.

Speaking to the paparazzi after the finale, she openly shared her thoughts, saying Gaurav shouldn't have won and wasn't deserving of the title.

Farrhana Bhatt said, "I don't really think Gaurav Khanna deserved to win because he never did anything in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing made him look like a winner. But since he has been on TV, and this reality show airs on TV, he might have had his TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice."

Farrhana Bhatt on what she takes away from the Salman Khan show

Reflecting on her experience in Bigg Boss Season 19, first runner-up Farrhana told ANI, "It taught me to stop 10 seconds before reacting."

Meanwhile, many netizens expressed disappointment with Gaurav Khanna's win. Fans called Farrhana the "OG winner" of BB 19, and several Instagram users even declared her the true winner of the season.

Highlights of the BB 19 Finale

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra also joined the finale to promote the new season of Splitsvilla. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh delivered a special performance during the finale episode.